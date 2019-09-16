Zareen Khan Shares Her Casting Couch Experience; Director Asked Her To Rehearse A Kissing Scene With Him

Ever since Dhol actress Tanushree Dutta spoke about Nana Patekar’s sexually inappropriate act with her on the sets of her 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss, it opened a Pandora box in Bollywood and also ignited the #MeToo movement. Ever since a number of actresses have come out in the open about their horror stories and now adding to the list is Veer actress Zareen Khan.

The actress, who made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer said that she has experienced casting couch not once but twice in her career. Speaking about the same in her interview with Pinkvilla the actress said, “The person is like, ‘you have to let go of your inhibitions, you have to let go of inhibitions,’ and that time I was relatively very new.” The actress said she quickly shot down the director saying, “What? I am not doing any kissing scene as a rehearsal!”

The actress further revealed another person asked Zareen if she would be interested in “being more than friends” with him and further offered that if she says yes, he would “specifically look into the projects you’re getting.”

Well Zareen is only the only to have faced such uncomfortable situations. Actresses like Vidya Balan, Radhika Apte and many more have opened up about their horror stories too.

