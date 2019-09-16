Demi Lovato Gets All Flirty With Mike Johnson In The Comments Section Of Her Unedited Bikini Photo

Singer Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson of “The Bachelorette” fame are “having fun” together.

A source told people.com that the singer and Johnson are “having fun and getting to know each other”.

The source added: “They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.”

Lovato was vocal about her interest in Johnson during his time on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette“, and things heated up earlier this month when Johnson commented on her unedited bikini photo.

After Lovato shared the swimsuit photo alongside a powerful caption about appreciating one’s body, Johnson commented: “Look at me like that again … Love yaself.”

In response, Lovato sent a flirty kiss and tongue-sticking-out emoji.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!