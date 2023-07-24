India’s popular Yog Guru Ramdev is followed by a lot of Bollywood celebrities and other big personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others. He has been a part of big events and interacted with Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others. However, the Yog guru is currently in the news not for any event but for personal reasons as he was recently spotted driving a hot pair of wheel. Scroll down for details.

Since morning a video of the Yog Guru has been doing the rounds of social media and it sees him driving a set of hot wheels. Yes, you heard that right!

The viral video sees Baba Ramdev driving luxurious car a maroon Land Rover Defender. While he isn’t seen interacting with anyone in the clip, he’s quietly drives car and moves towards hi direction. Reportedly, the Defender costs a whopping Rs 1.41 crore and the video has made the netizens go gaga. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens dropped hilarious comments while dragging his herbal brand Patanjali too.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “When babaji decided he’s tired of flexing in yoga do he decides to flex somewhere else,” while another said, “Wo petrol sasta kravayenge bol kr khud defender leke ghum raha hain lagat hain godi ne bolne k paisa de diya.”

While a third one commented, “Desi desi Bol ki angrezi,” and a fourth one said, “Hypocrisy ki bi seema hoti hai. Sara time desi desi karta tha aur ab videsi car liya…”

A fifth one wrote, “10 yrs before we saw he is walking with Anna hazare , shows a Gandhian style before, and now he is luxury Gandhian, So the time shows the changes all their dramas and games, anyway congrats” Check out the video shared by Instagram page Automobili Ardent India:

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Automobili Ardent India ®️ (@automobiliardent)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Baba Ramdev’s new set of hot wheels? Do let us know.

