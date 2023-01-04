Looking for a song that can easily lift your spirit! Gaurav Grover & Namoh Studios proudly presents Yo Yo Honey Singh feat. Mouni Roy in Gatividhi, a much-awaited party track Sung, Music, Lyrics & Composer, Music Produced by, Audio Mixed by-Yo Yo Honey Singh, Video Directed by: Mihir Gulati. Packed with peppy beats, the song is sure to make you groove instantly.

The catchy rhythmic structure of the song, accompanied by quirky lyrics, makes it a perfect dance anthem for parties. The amalgamation of hip-hop and break-beats genres mixed with traditional Indian & Punjabi music has led to ‘Gatividhi’.

Yo Yo Honey Singh says “It’s an out and out groovy track which is surely going to be a part of every club’s party playlist”

Mouni Roy says “It’s a fun, party song. Gadividhi has a cool fusion vibe of folk and urban. Just at the time of party season”

Mihir Gulati says “A danceable number for the party season. Had a great time directing the song”

Gaurav Grover says “Gatividhi will finds its way into the clubs and leaves everyone grooving to it”

Blast it on your car, parties and speakers.

