Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is back to spread magic among his fans. The artist – who is known for hits like ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Party With The Bhootnath’ and more, recent collaborated with Iulia Vantur for the recreation of Rangeela’ song ‘Yai Re’.

During an interview promotion the track, the rapper got candid about many things including his health – specifically his mental health, & how he’s doing now. Read on to know what he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, while promoting his latest track also featuring Iulia Vanture, Yo Yo Honey Singh also spoke about his struggles with bad mental health and how he dealt with it. The ‘Lungi Dance’ singer said, “Health is fine now. Mentally also very much fit now from the past 1 year. Medication is also reduced a lot.”

Talking about the dosage of medication he would take earlier and what he takes now, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “I was on 200 mg, right now its 25 mg. It’s just a maintenance dose.” He added that with the medication reduced his fitness improved

We are really happy to know Yo Yo Honey Singh is on the way to making his life better.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Was Schooled By Netizens Over Her “It’s My Choice To Have S*X Outside Marriage” Statement In A Video, How You Empower Women By Opening B*a…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News