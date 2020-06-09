Superstar Yash instantly became a big favourite of the audience with his character Rocky, an angry man with KGF chapter 1. Over this period of lockdown, ‘KGF 1’ has been highly appreciated and has created a lot of buzz on the OTT platform where it is streaming. Looking at this buzz, the demand for the second part is rising and there is a lot of competition among the streaming platforms to buy the rights in the OTT space for the second part, ‘KGF 2’ which is one of the biggest upcoming pan-India films.

The consumption of content is on a high in the OTT space with everyone, homebound. KGF 1 is already on the list of everyone and the wait around the second chapter is certainly seeming unbearable. Superstar Yash is truly being loved for his impactful performance and screen presence.

After Yash’s marvellous performance in K.G.F: Chapter 1 and perfectly essayed the role of ‘Angry Young Man’, the fans are looking forward to the second chapter. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the second instalment of K.G.F. on the big screen in which the actor will surely make an even more electrifying appearance as ‘Rocky’.

Yash has been preparing for the release for the second chapter of the film and even in the lockdown, he is working with his team to make sure that they deliver an even better cinematic experience surpassing the extravaganza that KGF chapter 1 was. The film is all set to hit the screens later this year so watch out for Rocky as he brings yet another phenomenal performance.

