Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 35th Birthday With Anand Ahuja & Rhea Kapoor, Cuts 4 Tempting Cakes

Sonam Kapoor turned 35 today so it’s meant to be a special day. No doubt, lockdown is proving to be a spoilsport for many birthday parties but the gorgeous Bollywood actress still had a beautiful time online with her close ones.

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 35th birthday with her husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor. Other loved ones and family members joined the party online through a video call.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonam Kapoor thanked everyone for sending her birthday wishes. She also shared pictures of her fully decorated room and 4 birthday cakes that she cut. One of the cakes was sent by her friend and Cake expert Pooja Dhingra.

Isn’t that lovely?

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor threw a huge birthday party for her friends last year. While all family members and her close friends joined together to ring in her 34th birthday, her dress caught everyone’s attention.

Hold your breath because, last year, Sonam Kapoor’s birthday dress had cost her more than Rs 1 lakh.

The actress wore a white plunging neckline shirt which costs Rs 33,751 (USD $486). She teamed it up with a metallic pleated silver skirt by Emilia Wickstead which additionally costs a whopping Rs 1,18,959 ($ 1713). She completed her look with various gold choker neckpieces and a pair of embellished ballerinas.

Well, the Bollywood fashionista couldn’t treat us with a stunning look this time but we are sure she’ll do it next time for sure!

Happy Birthday, Sonam! Have a great year ahead!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!