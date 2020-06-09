Akshay Kumar VS John Abraham: From Alleged Role-Editing To Clashing At The Box Office, The Bitter-Sweet Tale Goes On – CELEBRITY RIVALS #16

Akshay Kumar collaboration with John Abraham is considered one of the best on-screen jodis. They first appeared in Garam Masala back in 2005 and the film was a big success at the box office.

As long as their friendship goes, so does their cold rivalry. John Abraham reportedly wasn’t happy, the way his role shaped up in Garam Masala. It was heard that John was upset on Akshay, as the latter sat throughout the editing of the film and chopped off his scenes.

Akshay Kumar was then holidaying in Goa and debunked all the rumours and said, “I don’t believe it. Every time someone says I have had their role cut, they end up doing another film with me. I refuse to believe that John is unhappy with the role because he hasn’t told me anything to that effect. And I am in touch with him,” reads the old report of DNA.

Not just the Housefull actor but also the producer of the film, Ratan Jain was upset over such claims and said, “I think this is rubbish. John will never say that. Akshay Kumar is definitely senior to John. If Akshay has performed better in the film, it is because of his experience.”

He further added, “Akshay has been around for 15 years; John has been there for just about three. If John has not been appreciated enough, that doesn’t mean he has a small role. Both of them have a solo song each. And honestly, look at his roles in ‘Viruddh’ and ‘Dhoom’. His role in ‘Garam Masala’ is far better than those. He has not had a solo hit till now.”

Jain added further, “This rumour is obviously spread by someone who doesn’t want Akshay, John, Priyan and me to work together again. And by the way, Priyadarshan is the kind of director who will not be dictated by any actor.

The film was edited in Chennai, but even if Priyan was editing it in Akshay’s house, he wouldn’t have listened to his suggestions. So there is no question of Akshay interfering. If someone is trying to poison John’s mind, I hope he doesn’t allow him to. John is a great guy!”

After this episode, the reports of their cold rivalry again floored up when John’s Satyamev Jayate and Akshay’s Gold clashed at the box office. During the promotions, Akki even taunted John when asked about the clash. He further added saying that next time he too, will bring his film against his ‘friend’s’ film.

Interestingly, the duo once again clashed last year on Independence day. Akshay released his Mission Mangal with John’s Batla House.

