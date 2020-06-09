Ram Gopal Varma DOUBLES His Film Naked’s Digital Selling Price Due To THIS Weird Reason

Ram Gopal Varma is unstoppable amid lockdown as he is coming up with back to back movies which have been unreleased so far. Just some time back RGV had released a film titled Climax and now he is coming up with another one i.e. Naked.

The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s Naked released on YouTube yesterday and didn’t get a favourable response from the audience. However, RGV is unaffected by that and has instead increased the cost to watch his film.

In a recent tweet, he explained that the cost to watch his latest film Naked will be Rs 200 instead of Rs 100 and that’s because he values Indian women more than foreign women. “Reason for putting NAKED #NNN Rs 200 per view a 100 rupees more than for CLIMAX Rs 100 per view is because I value Indian women double more than foreign women” read Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet.

Earlier in the last week of May, Ram Gopal Varma had released the trailer of his Telugu film Coronavirus. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the four-minute trailer of the movie, which has been completely shot amid the lockdown. The film deals with the story of a family amid the lockdown.

“Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORONA @shreyaset,” tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.

“CORONAVIRUS is a film about the fears in all of us ..it TESTS the POWER of LOVE against the FEAR of DISEASE and DEATH,” mentioned the filmmaker in a separate tweet.

