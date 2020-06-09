Are You A Batman Fan? If You Haven’t Tried THIS Jugaad Like Sonam Kapoor, Doubt Yourself

Sonam Kapoor is a big-time fashion influencer and on different occasions, she’s always seen carrying an exotic look effortlessly. She tricks her costumes to make them stand out. And today, we’ll be taking a route down to memory lane to visit Sonam’s childhood days.

Unknown to many, Sonam Kapoor is a Batman lover. A couple of weeks ago, she took to Instagram and shared a picture from her childhood days. In the picture, one can see Sonam wearing a t-shirt with a Batman’s logo on it. But interestingly, t-shirt didn’t originally feature the logo. Being a hardcore fan of the knight, she pasted a cutout of Batman on the shirt. Isn’t that a sort of jugaad?

Reportedly, the picture was from Sonam Kapoor’s brother Harshvardhan’s birthday party. She captioned the picture as, “DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite superhero. Also jumping and dancing with my @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd).”

Meanwhile, after spending two months of lockdown at her in-laws’ place in Delhi, Sonam Kapoor has travelled to Mumbai. She returned home in Mumbai on a day before her birthday on June 9. The actress, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, shared a few pictures and videos that show Sonam spending time with her sister Rhea Kapoor at home.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!