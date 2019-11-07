Yami Gautam Reveals She Didn’t Know How To Use The App Before Essaying The Role Of A Tik Tok Star In Bala

Bala starring Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar is just a day away from the release and it the only thing people are talking about. The film where Ayushmann suffers from premature balding has the audience captivated and they cannot wait to see Ayushmann spread his magic yet again. But it is not just us but also Yami Gautam, who plays the role of Tik Tok star in the film who is very excited about the release of the film.

As mentioned above, Yami essays the role of a Tik Tok star who is a princess in her own small world. Talking about essaying this very unique role on the big screen, Yami said that she had no idea how this app worked. She revealed that she met a few real-life Tik Tok users to understand the craft.

Sharing her views on this role, the actress told a news portal that the TikTok stars take their work very seriously. She revealed that the stars on tik Tok go to a limit where they use glycerine and water spray to make things look real on the camera. The actress added that only when she met she met the stars, she realized how they were convincingly funny and talented they were.

Earlier, during an interaction, Yami described Pari as a straightforward girl who holds her own decisions regardless of who is agreeable to her. What she represents in the film gives out a very strong message of self-love in the film.

She also spoke about the controversy surrounding Bhumi Pednekar’s character and said, “I feel that she’s a fantastic actor and I’m sure when a director is casting for his film the first and foremost prerequisite is that actor creatively fits into that part or not. If Amar thought of Bhumi, it was for on the basis of her talent. The physical aspect of it, it is not possible for any actor or for any director to, I am not saying it’s impossible but very unlikely that you’ll physically see an actor walking into or looking like your character what you have visioned.”

Bala starring Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar releases tomorrow.

