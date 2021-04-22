Actress Yami Gautam entered the Hindi films with Shoojit Sircar’s 2012 hit Vicky Donor, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Kamlesh Gill and others. Looking back to that year, the actress says she is proud of her nine years in Bollywood and calls the time surreal.

The actress recently opened up about her 9 year long journey in the industry and below is all she had to say about it.

Yami Gautam said, “The feeling is surreal and it can’t really be articulated in words. It was an incredible journey. I have had the best of opportunities to work with some phenomenal directors, actors and of being a part of some amazing projects. It was a dream to tell stories that I believe, to entertain people, and I just wish to continue doing that.”

Yami Gautam recently finished the shoot of debutant director, Tushar Jalota’s upcoming film, Dasvi. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films and also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the leads.

Over the last 9 years, Yami Gautam has given some stellar performances films like Uri, Bala, Badlapur and Kaabil. On the work front, the actress has an interesting line-up of films. Her upcoming projects include A Thursday, Bhoot Police, Lapata and Dasvi.

