Uri: The Surgical Strike was released two years ago on this day and actress Yami Gautam went down memory lane to recall bringing alive her character of Pallavi Sharma, an undercover Intelligence Bureau agent.

“(It) Feels great looking back at Pallavi from ‘Uri’ today. It’s been two years today and for me it was this film that changed a lot of things, in me as an actor and how the audience and certain directors looked at me as an actor. (It’s) Not just the physical transformation but also the strength that the character held and the versatility I got to portray. In that short span and knowing that it’s going to be primarily about the operation, for me it was ‘Uri’ where it began all over once again for me — the kind of adulation I got from my first (Bollywood) film (‘Vicky Donor’ in 2012). So, (I am) forever in debt to Aditya, the audience, the Indian army and the entire team for making this film what it became,” Tami said.

The Aditya Dhar directorial also starred Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in important roles.

Yami has lately been busy shooting for Bhoot Police. She will also be seen in the films A Thursday and Dasvi.

Actress Yami Gautam, who has been in news for her film, on Monday revealed that she feels a sense of security while shooting in her home state Himachal Pradesh.

The actress informed that she has commenced shooting for her remaining portions of the horror-comedy flick, Bhoot Police in Mumbai.

Sharing some pictures, Yami Gautam captioned her post, “As I commence the Mumbai schedule of ‘Bhoot police’ cannot help but think of our shoot in Himachal. Pandemic has hit us all & everywhere but the security that your hometown gives you is amazing. Home is where is the heart is… #shootdiariesofHimachal #dalhousie”

Yami Gautam’s Instagram account bears proof of how much she has enjoyed working and staying in Himachal Pradesh after a long time. The actress flooded social media with photographs and videos from the picturesque hill stations where they shot throughout her stay.

Last Monday, the actress teased fans with pics from the sets. She shared a photograph of a bungalow located in Dalhousie where the film is being shot and captioned it, “Can you guess which film in the 90s was shot at this beautiful heritage home #BhootPolice.”

For the unversed, on December 5, Yami Gautam wrapped up shooting the first schedule of her forthcoming film Bhoot Police across locations in the state. The actress stayed there for almost a month.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.

