Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. The skipper took to his Instagram account yesterday to announce the arrival of their baby girl. This opened the flood gates of congratulatory messages from fans and several celebrities.

Amidst the wishes and love the couple has been receiving, Virat‘s brother Vikas Kohli took to Instagram and shared a pair of baby feet to welcome the new family member. Fans and several media assumed that Vikas may have shared the first photo of the baby. He shared the picture with a caption that read, “Happiness overboard… angel in the house.”

Soon the picture went viral on social media which prompted Vikas Kohli to clarify that it was not baby Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma baby’s feet but a random picture of baby feet used to celebrate the occasion. He wrote on Instagram, “Guys, let me clarify that the picture I posted yesterday to congratulate Anushka and Virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby… as some media channels are reporting… posting to clarify.”

Recently, renowned photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and revealed that none of the relatives of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was allowed to come to the hospital. He wrote, “None of the visitors, not even their close relatives are allowed to visit #breachcandyhospital where #AnushkaSharma is admitted for her pregnancy. No gifts and flowers are allowed to be sent inside due to COVID restrictions (sic).”

Previously, the Zero actress during an interview with Vogue India revealed that she would be raising her baby away from media glares. She said, “We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media.”

Anushka Sharma also said that along with Virat Kohli she took the decision as she felt no child should be made to feel more special than the other. “It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through,” she said.

