Will Sooryavanshi & ’83 Get The OTT Release Directly? Here’s All You Want To Know

Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited collaboration, Sooryavanshi was very close to its release date when Coronavirus Pandemic proved to be the spoilsport. Theatres which were supposed to be 24×7 open were shut down and the film’s release got indefinitely postponed. Not just Sooryavanshi, even Ranveer Singh & Kabir Khan’s ‘83 movie also got delayed and no one knows when these films will hit the screens now.

Also amidst all this, Angrezi Medium hit the digital media much before than expected and many among the trade and audience feared that same will happen to Sooryavanshi & ’83 as well.

However, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, Shibasish Sarkar has confirmed that the films won’t hit the OTT platforms directly. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Shibasish said, “As per the situation right now, we foresee that even if the normalcy takes another 3-6 months of time, we are mentally clear that we want to give both the films a proper theatrical release.”

But the audience in India may have to wait extra for release date depending on the situation in other countries which are also major territories for Bollywood. Shibasish added, “We would wait for normalcy to return not just in India but the main global markets as well like North America, Middle East and the UK. There has to be some semblance of normalcy in these territories. Until then, we’ll hold the film’s theatrical release.”

Sooryavanshi is 4th film of Rohit Shetty’s Bollywood cop universe. The film also starring Katrina Kaif will have guest appearances from Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh who play Singham & Simmba.

‘83, on the other hand, is based on Indian Cricket Team’s first world cup victory in 1983. The film will have Ranveer Singh in role of Captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will play his wife.

