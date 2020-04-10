Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bagha AKA Tanmay Vekaria’s Building Sealed After 3 Positive Cases Of COVID-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The lockdown period of 21 days imposed by the government due to the outbreak of coronavirus is about to come to an end, yet the threat of COVID-19 is intact and in fact is increasing each passing day. Not just the number of positive cases but even the number of deaths due to the contraction of coronavirus have also seen an increase.

A couple of days ago we informed you about actors Shivin Narang and Ankita Lokhande’s buildings being sealed after detection of positive cases. Now, we hear that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bagha aka Tanmay Vekaria’s building has also been sealed.

According to a report in Spotboye, three residents have tested positive for corona and hence to curb the spread, BMC has decided to seal the whole building.

“The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday. Nobody is entitled to step out of the society now and neither can anybody enter our premises,” Tanmay revealed. He also wished a speedy recovery to the three patients who have been admitted at Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri.

Tanmay resides in Raj Arcade in Kandivali West. The actor confirmed that his building was indeed sealed and under constant monitoring by the BMC. Unfortunately, the three patients who tested positive have no travel history and like it is being reported that the country has reached the community transmission stage, this seems to be the case here too.

