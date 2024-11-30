Indian politician Navjot Kaur Sidhu was suffering from Stage 4 cancer. The doctors had given up and claimed there was no chance of recovery. Her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, later revealed details of a diet that allegedly helped her cure the disease in only 40 days. She has now been slapped with 850 crore legal notice over the viral claims. Scroll below for all the details!

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s diet

In a press conference, Navjot Sindh Sidhu claimed that he completely cut off sugar and carbohydrates. The Kapil Sharma Show guest claimed it helped kill the cancer cells automatically. He also claimed to have removed “atta, maida, jalebi, samosa” from her diet. That’s not it; she was also intermittent fasting, drinking apple cider vinegar, and adding neem leaves to her daily regime. All of this allegedly helped Navjot Kaur Sidhu get rid of cancer in only 40 days.

Why the 850 crore legal notice?

Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) has now sent an 850 crore legal suit to Najot Singh Sidhu’s wife. They have been demanded to provide proof in a week that the “special” diet helped her get rid of cancer in 40 days.

Here’s why the claims turned problematic:

As per ETV Bharat, CCS claims the diet claimed by Navjot Singh Sidhu is “confusing” and “misleading”. The notice reads, “It has the potential to create negativity in people’s minds towards allopathic medicine and treatment.” During the conference, Sidhu also allegedly compared cancer to “inflammation.” He claimed removing sugar and dairy products from the diet “automatically” killed cancer cells and helped kill the incurable cancer. There reportedly remains no evidence to support his claims, and 262 oncologists from the Tata Memorial Hospital say so. One also needs to ensure that the diet and the medicines go hand in hand. The effects and the side effects need to be taken into consideration. But there remains no clarity on that, which could also mislead the masses. “It is compelling even cancer patients to leave the medication in between, which has increased their life risks,” added the statement.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s wife has been asked if she agrees to the claims made by her husband. If she fails to respond within 7 days, legal action will be taken against her, as per the notice.

Sidhu clarifies his statements

In a new post on X, Navjot Singh Sidhu clarifies, “I want to say that a doctor is like God to me, and doctors have always been my priority. I have a doctor (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) at home. Whatever we have done was done with the consultation of doctors in a collaborative process.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Lifestyle updates!

Must Read: How Much Did Navjot Singh Sidhu Spend On Wife’s Chemotherapy? It’s The Ray Of Hope Every Cancer Patient Needs, Irrespective Of Their Financial Background!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News