Whoa! Malaika Arora To Be The Chief Guest At Queen Of World India Launch Event

The Queen of the World pageant celebrates glamour, confidence, and beauty. The event, which is set to be held in January 2022 in the USA, also promotes diversity and inclusion as it provides a platform to break the stereotypes of conventional age restrictions in the space of pageants. And guess what, Malaika Arora is going to be the chief guest for the event.

The organisers have roped in Bollywood diva Arora as their chief guest for the India launch event.

Congratulations, Malaika Arora. That’s indeed great news for all her fans.

Talking about the event, Malaika Arora says, “‘I am extremely excited to be associated with the pageant and while I know it is quite a daunting task for all the ladies, I also know that the women of today are confident and that is something that always sets them apart. I am looking forward to knowing more about the delegates from India and I am sure that everyone will put their best foot forward.”

Meanwhile, Malaika was spotted along with beau Arjun Kapoor at a Diwali party last night and as always, she rocked her outfit like absolutely no one else in the business.

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora being the chief guest at the event? Tell us in the comments below.

