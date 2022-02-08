Whoa! Lata Mangeshkar To Be Included In Allahabad University Curriculum

Students in the department of music and performing arts in Allahabad University (AU) will now study the life, struggles and achievements of iconic singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on February 6 at the age of 92.

Prof Vidyadhar Prasad Mishra, head of the department, said: “A proposal to include the life of Lata Mangeshkar in the curriculum has been prepared. It would be part of a soon-to-be-launched five-year integrated course under the New National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.”

The legendary singer’s name has been included along with other icons of the world of music like Bhimsen Joshi, Alla Rakha Khan, Bismillah Khan and Pt Jasraj, among others.

“The unit based on veteran singers of the county would be implemented after getting a formal approval of AU’s Academic Council (AC), Executive Council (EC) and is expected to be rolled out from 2022-23 session,” Mishra said.

Presently, the curriculum being taught to students of UG and PG courses teaches about several renowned Indian and western musicians.

“However, now as per the provisions of the NEP, there will be a thrust on Indian artistes, both in the field of vocal and instrumental music. It is dubbed as life sketches of prominent musicians,” added Prof Mishra.

Besides, there would also be a focus on local artistes, who, despite their vast talent, remained unnoticed but their disciples earned fame, he said.

Names like Ramashrey Jha, guru of famous classical singer Shubha Mudgal (who was associated with AU’s department of music), Bholanath Bhatt, Bhola Nath Prasanna and Rajendra Prasanna, famous flute player Hari Prasad Chaurasia etc will also be part of the curriculum.

