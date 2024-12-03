Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri is making headlines as she has been accused of double murder in the US. Aliya allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend and his friend by setting a two-story garage on fire. The incident took place on November 23rd in Queens, New York City.

Aliya has been arrested on the charge of murder and her next court hearing is scheduled for December 9th, the office of the district attorney has revealed. Here is all you need to know about Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri.

Who is Aliya Fakhri?

Aliya Fakhri is the younger sister of Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri. She is 43 years old, two years younger than Nargis. Aliya was born and raised in Queens, New York, along with Nargis. The siblings’ father, Mohammed Fakhri, was a man of Pakistani descent, and their mother, Marie Fakhri, is a native of the Czech Republic.

Aliya’s parents got divorced during her childhood, and her father died soon after. As per sources, Nargis and Aliya do not share a close relationship as the two have not been in touch for 20 years. Aliya’s mother has revealed that she suffers from opioid addiction.

Aliya Fakhri has been Accused of Double Murder

On November 23rd, Aliya Fakhri allegedly set a garage in Queens on fire by burning a heap of garbage and killed her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, 35, and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne, 33. The victim’s mother has claimed that Aliya and her son broke up a year ago.

She said while her son wanted to move on, Aliya was hoping to reconcile with him and hence, was continuously contacting him. On the other hand, Marie Fakhri has refuted the allegations against her daughter.

“I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody,” Marie said. Aliya is now facing nine charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and arson. Nargis has not yet released a statement about her sister’s involvement in the case.

