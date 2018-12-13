Whiskey Cavalier: After Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das Becomes The 2nd Indian To Have His Series Premiere On ABC!

Vir Das took to social media this morning to share a special piece of information. After his second Netflix special, Losing It started streaming on 11th December, Vir Das will now be seen playing an agent Jai Datta in America’s biggest television networks’ latest series titled Whiskey Cavalier.

This makes him the second Indian after Priyanka Chopra who’s hit show Quantico premiered on the same network (American Broadcasting Company). In fact even, coincidentally much like Chopra, Das too plays an agent in the upcoming series.

In a quote, Vir said, “Priyanka Chopra has done extremely well in America and had opened doors for many people. She’s become an icon and a recognisable name there. She has paved a way and I’m glad Whiskey Cavalier is happening at a time when there’s a growing diversity in the West.”

The series is set to premiere on ABC with a weekly telecast starting February 27th. Vir is currently in Prague filming for the show and is set to return to Indian soon to begin his next project.