Controversies and Bollywood go hand in hand, especially when controversies occur between two b-town couples, it immediately becomes the talk of the town. One such controversial couples were Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi. Well, a crazy twist to their not-so-successful love story was when Salman Khan (Ash’s ex) threatened Vivek to stay away from his former love lady.

This threat by Bollywood’s bhaijaan, did not settle well with the Masti actor who was at the time the rising star of B-town. For the unversed, after Salman threatened Vivek to stay away from Aishwarya, the actor went on to arrange a press conference in which he openly revealed the ordeal, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had caused him.

This press conference by Vivek Oberoi in 2003, turned out to be his life’s biggest mistake. Overnight the actor was not only outcasted from Bollywood but also his love lady Aishwarya Rai ended up dumping him after a few days.

During an old interview session with the director and choreographer Farah Khan, Vivek Oberoi recalled the aftermath of the press conference fiasco with Salman Khan. In the interview, titled ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’, the Shootout At Lokhandwala actor revealed what actually happened with him after his press conference stunt. The actor claimed that he had realised that it was a huge mistake when he sat in front of the media people for the press.

In the Interview, Vivek, while talking about the conference claimed that it would have been better if he would have cleared out the matter with Salman Khan, man to man rather than opting for media. The actor also stated that Sohail Khan, who was his close friend, had also asked him to wait so that he could intervene and help to solve the matter.

In the same interview, when Farah asked Vivek if the person he did this for (possibly indicating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) appreciated his work or even thanked him, the actor said, “Nahi hua.” Continuing to that he also claimed to have been told that whatever he did was unnecessary and was called “immature” for doing so. Oberoi also went on to compare the Bollywood industry with the plastic that the Tupperware company makes. The actor said, “sab hain yahan pe, plastic smile, plastic heart, sab.”

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in his 2019 release, PM Narendra Modi. Whereas Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

