Bollywood’s action hero Vidyut Jammwal is all set to leave us all amazed with his upcoming project Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha. After viewing the trailer it was undoubted that the second sequel will be bang on.

Advertisement

Nevertheless while talking about the upcoming actor we stumbled upon a throwback story of Vidyut that we are sure many of your fans won’t be aware of. Read on to know more!

Advertisement

The story traces back to 2007 to the time when a case was filed against Vidyut Jammwal and his close friend Rishant Goswami after they were accused of smashing a person named Rahul Suri’s head with a bottle at a five-star hotel in suburban Santacruz in August 2007. It is to be noted that Suri was a resident of the Juhu area. The PTI report claimed that “The businessman, a resident of Juhu, had alleged that the actor and his friend had smashed a bottle on his head at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.”

This led to Vidyut Jammwal hitting the headlines for thrashing a Mumbai resident at a bar. The case was filed however, no concrete evidence was found that proved that the Khuda Hafiz actor actually assaulted the Juhu resident as accused. The actor and his friend were freed from all charges by the court due to a lack of evidence. While talking about the case that caused quite some uproar, Jammwal‘s lawyer Aniket Nikam, told ANI, “The case pertains to an allegation levelled against Vidyut Jammwal in the year 2007 of assaulting somebody while he was partying in a club in Mumbai. During the trial, we were able to establish that there was absolutely no incriminating evidence against the actor,” he said, further asserting that “the court has accepted our submissions today and acquitted Jamwal.

What are your thoughts on Vidyut Jammwal’s case? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such throwback stories make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Malaika Arora’s Latest Bedazzled Sheer Gown Look Trolled! Netizens Notice Black Underwear: “I Don’t Understand Why…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram