There’s a section of netizens who are always geared up to take on Shah Rukh Khan. One such incident which brought him to negative light was his son AbRam praying to Lord Ganesha. Below is all you need to know.

As we all know, Shah Rukh is among those Bollywood celebrities who celebrate Ganeshotsav every year by bringing home Ganesha’s statue and worshipping it. Back in 2018, after the arrival of Ganesha into the house, SRK had shared a picture featuring AbRam praying with joined hands. The picture had received criticism from some.

Some fringe elements commented on the picture by calling it a ‘sinful act’, as a Muslim boy prayed to Lord Ganesha. Some urged to unfollow the actor. However, the majority of people supported Shah Rukh Khan for his secularism.

Here’s the picture we’re talking about:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly shooting a short schedule of his next with Atlee, in Pune. He was spotted clicking pictures with Pune Metro’s staff. Apart from him, his yet-to-be-confirmed co-actors, Nayanthara and Priyamani too were clicked in Pune.

Not just Atlee’s next, Shah Rukh is also busy with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The team is on a short break and will fly to Europe for their foreign schedule. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Salman Khan has already shot for a blockbuster cameo in the film.

Not just Salman, Pathan has got bigger by one more addition and it’s Ashutosh Rana. Reportedly, he’ll be reprising his colonel Sunil Luthra from War. A report in Mid-Day states, “Ashutosh Rana played RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra in Hrithik Roshan’s War. It was Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Siddharth’s idea to have the actor reprise his role in Pathan.”

