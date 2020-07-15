When Shah Rukh Khan Called Aamir Khan’s Promotions For 3 Idiots A ‘Chhichhorapan’ & Perfectionist Replied Back In Style

The tales of the cold war between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are well known. It seems like, in the past few years, the equation between the two is really good and everything is well between them. But do you remember a controversy that took place over the promotional strategy of 3 Idiots? Well, if you don’t, let’s peek into it (strictly for entertainment purpose only).

For the unversed, Aamir Khan travelled to different regions of India while hiding his real identity. Incorporating different avatars, Aamir met several people and promoted 3 Idiots. Addressing the same, a reporter asked Shah Rukh Khan, if he would follow Aamir’s marketing strategy for My Name Is Khan and the answer that followed, took everyone by surprise.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Ye ek kisam ka chhichhorapan lagta hai.” He further added that it doesn’t suit the people of Aamir Khan’s stature and he would never follow such marketing gimmicks. After hearing those words, no one would have expected Mr. Perfectionist to be silent and he came back with a hard-hitting reply.

Addressing the statement, Aamir Khan opened up while talking to ABP News. The 3 Idiots actor had said, “Jaha tak baat hai chhichhorapan ki, toh woh (Shah Rukh) jyada jaante honge iss chiz ke baare mein kyuki woh khud kaafi chhichhorapan karte hai apni zindagi mein. Woh expert hai inn sab mein.”

What’s your thought about this old war of words between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan?

