Radhika Madan Wishes The 'Anil Kapoor' Of The Family A Happy Birthday!

Actress Radhika Madan is a sweetheart. She recently shared a sweet birthday message for her mother on her social media account. Radhika has lovingly called her mother the “Anil Kapoor” of the family.

Radhika Madan took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a string of pictures along with her mother. Two of the images feature Radhika as a toddler.

She captioned the image, which featured the mother-daughter duo, with, “Happy birthday to the Anil Kapoor of our family. I am what I am because of you. #Ayearyounger, #Mammasgirlforlife.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Radhika recently posted a hilarious new photograph showing how a photoshoot is like after a “leg day”. She shared a snapshot on Instagram from a photo-shoot and is seen bending down and holding her knee with one hand and the wall with the other.

Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut with Pataakha in 2018. Before that, she was famous for portraying the role of Ishaani in the TV serial, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

Madan was last seen in “Angrezi Medium“, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown. It the last film of the late Irrfan Khan.

Radhika Madan will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat“. It also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal. The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame. The script is by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!