Shruti Haasan Discovers A New Workout Regime In 'Jhaadu' & 'Pocha'

Actress Shruti Haasan has been partying with herself lately and that too in retrograde mode. Shruti, daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika, took to Instagram and shared a video of herself flipping her hair in a backward motion.

In the photo, the actress is dressed in a stunning gold top. She also flaunts her chunky neckpieces. She posted the picture on Twitter.

The image was captioned, “Midweek post retrograde party with myself.”

Recently, Shruti Haasan took to Instagram stories and shared that she discovered a new proper workout regime, that is, “jhaadu” and “pocha” (brooming and mopping) for two levels at home.

Looks like this ‘regime’ is quite popular amongst everyone during this lockdown!

On the professional front, her film “Yaara” will be arriving on an OTT platform soon. She will be seen beside Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary, and Sanjay Mishra. The movie is slated to release on 30th June 2020, Friendship Day.

Yaara, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is a Bollywood remake of the French film “Gang Story”. The story of the film is set in North India and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

Well, we are very excited to see Shruti Haasan on back the movie screen!

