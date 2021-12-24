Salman Khan has often been the epitome of controversies with numerous questionable statements and actions in the past. He is also someone hailed for his fun personality and light-hearted sense of humour but there is a very fine line between funny and offensive. In the year 2020, the actor had offended quite a few people when he passed a few comments on the LBGTQ+ community.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Salman has been hosting the popular television reality show Bigg Boss for years now. Several celebrities appear on the show every year to promote their movies and reach a wider range of audiences. These stars usually interact with the housemates and even play some entertaining games with the host and participants.

Advertisement

In the year 2020, as a part of a similar promotional event, actor Ayushmann Khurrana had appeared as a guest in the thirteenth season of the show. He was promoting his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan when Salman Khan joked about his character and its s*xual preference.

At first, Khan was heard asking, “I heard that you are changing your line?”, which left Ayushmann Khurrana quite confused. He responded with, “What line am I changing?” but Salman refused to let the matter faze. He went on to laugh about it and said, “You are changing your track.”, clearly pointing towards his character’s s*xual orientation in the movie. Ayushmann did not really reply to his joke and just ended up laughing at it.

The segment was followed by immense outrage on the internet as people felt that Salman Khan had totally missed the point of the movie and its story. Some of them even asked him to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan himself and change his perception.

A Twitterati wrote, “Slow claps to @BeingSalmanKhan for ruining the message of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan with his homophobic remarks. Its cringy as hell. #BB13 #BiggBoss13”

“@BeingSalmanKhan Learn Something From The Other Khan, This Is Called “Being Human” Watch This One & Even Try To Watch #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Hope It Treats Your Homophobia.”. another user commented.

“@BeingSalmanKhan on #BiggBoss13 and promoting a movie about homosexuality. First question he asks, “Beta kaun hai aur bahu kaun?” Childish or homo-phobic? Or both? #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan”, another comment said.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Step Out For Dinner With Friends In A Viral Video, Netizen Asks The Actress “Ye Royi Hai Kya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube