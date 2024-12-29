Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s turbulent love story is definitely one for the history books. The former couple had fallen in love on the sets of their 1999 film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and started a whirlwind romance. However, they soon had an ugly breakup in 2002, and several controversies marred their relationship. However, did you know that Salman once threatened to jump off Aishwarya’s building during their argument?

Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ugly Fight

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once had a nasty fight during their relationship in 2001. It all started after Aishwarya did not allow the actor to enter her Gorakh Hill Tower home. The report stated that Salman banged on her door and also threatened to jump off her 17th-floor building. The fight finally ended after the Devdas actress allowed him to enter her house at 3 am. However, this incident grabbed several eyeballs and left an unpleasant dent in their relationship.

Salman Khan Recalled The Incident

Salman Khan also spoke about the incident in a throwback interview with Bombay Times. The Dabangg actor said that there is no love in a relationship if it does not witness any fights. He said, “Yes, yes, there is truth (in these reports). But they are all exaggerated. I’m having a relationship with her. But if you don’t fight, there’s no love… Whatever fighting and possessiveness is there from my side, and hers is all out of love… But I banged my car. I have now been told by the cops not to go to her building.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly cited a toxic relationship as the prime cause of their separation in 2002. The actress went on to tie the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the couple are parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Salman Khan was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif till 2009. He was linked to Iulia Vantur post the same.

