Sharmaji Namkeen marks the last film of Bollywood’s legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Even before completing the film, the Bobby star left us for the heavenly and to conclude the film Paresh Rawal stepped into the shoes of Rishi. We all know how the veteran star was very much blunt with his response, similarly, when Juhi Chawla recalled shooting for the Amazon Prime movie, she spoke about the time when the late actor called her an insecure actor.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, it also features, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar in supporting roles. The film marks Kapoor’s posthumous appearance following his death on 30 April 2020.

Earlier, in a conversation with Times of India, Juhi Chawla recalled the time when Rishi Kapoor screamed at her while shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen. She told, “Chintuji had a unique way of speaking — it almost always sounded like he was shouting at you. He had a tough exterior and the heart of a softie. Once I got used to his ways, and I figured out that this is how he was, I started enjoying that about him.”

Juhi Chawla shares, “While shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen, I would be rolling with laughter because he had something to pull me up for every single day. One day, he actually called me an insecure actor because I’d rush to see the monitor after every shot. His shots were fantastic, and I was worried if I was holding up well.”

“In his typical style, he shouted at me and said, ‘That monitor is for the director. Not you… you insecure actor.’ It was so funny…I never questioned why he had such a tough exterior, but over the years, I started enjoying it because it was cute.”

Sharing a heartfelt moment about Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla told, “I used to visit his residence for Ganpati celebrations every year. Then, I didn’t go for a few years in between, and when I met him on the sets, I complained that he hadn’t invited me home for the festival for some time. He responded in his typical style, ‘I am not supposed to invite you, you’re supposed to come on your own. Tum aa jaya karo.’ He grumbled that I didn’t turn up all these years. I loved that about him — he wrapped his anger around all his emotions.”

Sharmaji Namkeen is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 March 2022.

