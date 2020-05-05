Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were amongst the most happening couples of Bollywood but in 2016 they decided to part their ways. They shared screen space in several films including Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. They shared a camaraderie which was quite adorable and today we’ll be taking a look at one such instance.

During one of the promotional interviews of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif indulged in a fun segment. It was about how well do they know each other and expectedly, Ranbir slayed the contest like a boss by showing the world that he knew his then lady love, really well. The questions were related to her filmy career and the ‘Kapoor Khandan ka ladka’ guessed all of them correctly.

It was during Bollywood Hungama’s interview, when Ranbir Kapoor was the first out of two, to play the fun game. He had a perfect start by guessing the first two answers correctly and he went onto flaunt that one can ask him anything related to his co-star as he’s ‘Katrina Kaif encyclopedia’. Cute, isn’t it?

On the professional front, both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will come up with some exciting projects. While Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif will be seen paired with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

