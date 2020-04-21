Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty Vacates His 8 Hotels To Help On Duty Mumbai Police To Rest, Shower & Have Proper Meals

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty has yet again come ahead and has shown his large heart in this time of crisis. The filmmaker had earlier helped paparazzi by depositing money in their bank accounts and now he has taken a step forward to help Mumbai Police which is fearlessly tackling the issue from frontline.

According to Mumbai Police, Rohit has vacated his 8 hotels in the city for cops to rest, take shower and have their meals comfortably. The latest tweet on Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle reads as, “#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner.

We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe.”

Interestingly, Rohit has been in the news earlier for giving Bollywood it’s first cop universe. After Singham, Singham 2, Simmba, his next cop film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead was slated for March 24 release. However, due to Coronavirus Pandemic all over the globe including India, the theaters were shut and the film got postponed indefinitely.

Sooryavanshi also has Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh playing their respective characters Singham and Simmba.

Earlier, Rohit Shetty had also donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to help daily wage film workers who have been left without jobs since the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Ashoke Pandit took to social media to thank Rohit for his contribution.

“Thank you #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ?51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona,” Ashoke tweeted.

