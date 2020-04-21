Masaba Gupta Opens Up On Her Struggle With Father’s Caribbean Genes: “I Used To Hate This Same Body When…”

While today having a love child may not be a scandal in metro cities, back in the ’80s and 90s it certainly was a big taboo. So when Neena Gupta conceived a love child Masaba Gupta with cricketing legend Viv Richards, it became one of the most talked-about scandals.

But today Masaba Gupta has grown into a strong and independent woman, who has made herself a force to reckon with, in the world of fashion. Now in her latest Instagram post, Masaba has opened up about her struggle with body image and the issues she had owing to the Caribbean genes that she gets from her father and former West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Masaba has shared a long post along with a black and white picture of herself stretching. Masaba has opened up about how she hated her muscular physique as a schoolgirl and now has grown to love her body the way it is.

Masaba poured her heart out in the caption that read, “Nobody likes a chick with muscles. But I love it. I have my fathers Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc. Took me all those years to fall in complete, utter love with my genetics – I’ve had these arms since I was 17 or 18 maybe. A month in lockdown today. Worked out 27 out of the 30 days. I am not overweight or underweight or dieting (and thankful for the food on my plate) I am eating everything that comes my way. Nothing was driving me except for the fear of being weak in body cos I was already feeling so weak in my mind at the beginning of this – so some lazy days some bad mood days some super chirpy days – a workout is always done.”

However, the fashion designer who lives with her mom and veteran actress Neena Gupta is quick to mention that her complications are way lesser as compared to the massive crisis that the world is facing these days in the form of the pandemic Coronavirus.

Masaba concluded her post saying, “This is hardly an issue as compared to the ones out there but I felt like even if someone will feel as good as I feel as I write this when they read it ….it will feel like a small victory for me.”

Check out the post below:

