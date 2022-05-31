Yesteryear’s iconic actor Rajesh Khanna has made headlines for almost everything in his life. The actor had a massive fan following for his acting skills and amazing personality. Even though the actor excelled on-screen, he did go through trouble in his career.

Talking about the same, did you know Rajesh was once accused by a 15-year-old actress of improper behaviour? Let’s check it out.

Well, it was back in 1986 when Rajesh Khanna was accused by a 15-year-old actress Sabeeha. It was noted that the two were working together on the movie Anokha Rishta. During that year, Rajesh was going through a rough patch at the time as his previous projects did not work on the big screen. At this point, an accusation of lewd behaviour was too big of a blow for the actor. Reportedly, this was the first time when the actor had to face such an accusation in his entire 2 decade career.

It was Sabeeha’s mother, Ameeta, who raised the accusation against Rajesh Khanna in an old interview. Ameeta talked about how her daughter was treated in a scandalous way on the sets of Anokha Rishta. As per the rumour, Ameeta claimed that Rajesh Khanna had an abominable manner while shooting on the sets. Rumours also claimed that Rajesh was once heard shouting at his director IV Sasi, “Nariyal phod doon kya?,” which people felt was not a holy but a s*xual joke against Sabeeha. The 15-year old’s mother had also accused the director of the movie of almost r*ping her daughter in a hotel room.

The shocking details revealed by Ameeta (who herself was a yesteryear actress of Bollywood) were confined to the gossip columns of magazines and newspapers. One of the headlines of a famous magazine article had read ‘Rajesh Khanna: Guilty Of Rape? The Industry Reacts’ & that’s how the controversy fell heavily on Khanna as it stirred an uproar in the Industry.

Talking about the movie, Anokha Rishta was released back on 29th August 1986. The movie was directed by IV Sasi and had a star cast comprising, Rajesh, Smita Patil; Tanuja, Shafi Inamdar, Satish Shah, Karan Shah, Beena Banerjee, Sabeeha and many more.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Khanna was last seen in the movie Riyasat. The movie was directed by Ashok Tyagi and starred Rajesh alongside Gauri Kulkarni, Aryan Vaid, Aryeman Ramsay, and Raza Murad among others. The movie came out on the big screen on 18th July 2014

