Raj Kapoor and Nargis are one of the most prominent names in the history of Hindi cinema. In a 16-year-old companionship, both the actors did a lot of Bollywood films together and also shared a love tale that not a lot of people know about. Read to know more.

Raj and Nargis both were head to toe in love with each other and the actress also consulted the finest lawyers to find a way to marry an already married man.

Raj Kapoor and Nargis first met on sets of Andaz. The actress was already a superstar by the time she has crossed paths with the actor with 8 super hit films in her kitty. It was love at first sight for Raj and he fell immediately in love with the actress upon meeting her.

Fortunately, the late actress also reciprocated her feeling towards the actor and they started dating each other. And although Raj was married, his relationship with Nargis was the talk of the town.

The late actress was adamant about marrying Kapoor that she consulted some of the finest lawyers at that point in time to marry an already married man.

However, this was legally not possible and Raj Kapoor couldn’t leave his wife Krishna Kapoor and hence the two decided to part ways.

In an interview with Filmfare, Raj’s daughter Rima Jain once spoke about his father’s relationship with his mother and said, “No matter what was said and written, Papa loved mother deeply. The truth is that all life he remained obsessed with her. He may not have expressed it to her the way she’d have liked him to. She may not have been a big part of his life. But whatever Raj Kapoor did, he came back home. His love for her was immense. He’d even press her legs and joke, ‘Raj Kapoor ka kya haal bana diya! Meri biwi mujhe pair dabane lagaa rahi hai. Ghar ki murgi dal barabar!’ He loved celebrating New Years because it also happened to be mom’s birthday.”

And his son and late actor, Rishi Kapoor wrote in his autobiography, “He was also a man in love – at the time, unfortunately, with someone other than my mother. His girlfriend was the leading lady of some of his biggest hits of the time, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949) and Awara (1951).”

What are your thoughts on Nargis and Raj Kapoor’s love relationship? Tell us in the comments below.

