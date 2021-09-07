Advertisement

Actress Minissha Lamba is well known in Bollywood. She has appeared in notable films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Bheja Fry 2 to name a few. The actress once got in an ugly Twitter fight with columnist Shobhaa De. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2011, the actress, who attended the premiere of Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris at Cannes, was detained at the Mumbai airport for not declaring jewellery estimated to be worth Rs 35-50 lakhs. She claimed that the ornaments did not belong to her and it was only for promotional purposes.

Minissha Lamba was let off past midnight after being grilled for 16 hours on her arrival from Cannes. During the investigation, she revealed that she was unaware of the procedure of declaring the jewellery which she claimed had been carried from India for her stint at the international film festival, as per News 18 reports.

After the news of the actress being detained at the Cannes airport surfaced, columnist Shobhaa De mocked her on Twitter, “Poor Minissha: Lamba race ki ghodi or lame duck? Warning to other Bollywood wannabes to leave those borrowed rocks at home. Dazzle wt yr talent (sic).”

Minissha Lamba didn’t take too long to retort to her tweet. She wrote, “Ms De, real writers write books. Slandering on #Twitter is a job of the less gifted. ‘Dazzle with your talent’ Ms.De, Not ur slander ;) (sic)”

This is not the first time that celebrities, relatively new to Twitter, have recently taken to exchanging ammo on social networking sites. Previously Shobhaa De engaged in a Twitter battle with celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Punit Malhotra. Ad-man Suhel Seth and filmmaker Pritish Nandy took nasty potshots at each other on Twitter.

