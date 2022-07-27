Kriti Sanon is currently one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She’s one woman army and has single-handedly contributed to her films success at the box office. The beauty is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and on the occasion of the same, we bring you a throwback to the time when she danced sensually with ex-boyfriend and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Manish Malhotra’s grand 50th birthday bash. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kriti is super popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following with over 49 million followers on Instagram. Not just that, she’s also quite active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans there. Now, coming back to the topic, it was 2016 when Bollywood’s ace designer Manish turned 50.

During Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash, Kriti Sanon and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were spotted together. Throughout the night, not only they danced sensually with each other but were also reportedly comfortable in each other’s company.

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed, “Sushant and Kriti were together throughout the whole party. They were very comfortable and close to one another. In fact, they couldn’t take their eyes of each other. They enjoyed the night, however they chose to leave separately.”

Both Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon dated each other for a while but never accepted this on record. Their fans loved them together and we wish that this love story would have lasted.

You’re missed everyday, SSR. And a very happy birthday to Kriti Sanon!

