Bollywood is not a stranger to ugly catfights, which have repeatedly fueled fans’ gossip and speculation. One such infamous catfight was that between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu on the sets of their 2001 film Ajnabee. However, did you know that Bobby Deol’s wife, Tanya Deol, was embroiled in their spat and had gotten into a bitter fight with Kareena? For the unversed, Bobby was also a part of the film. It all started after Tanya had decided to help Bipasha with some costumes since the latter was new to the industry.

About The Entire Fight Between Kareena Kapoor Khan And Tanya Deol

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Tanya Deol’s act of helping Bipasha Basu did not go down well with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother, Babita Kapoor. However, Tanya argued with the veteran actress over the same. This left Kareena enraged, and she disliked how Deol spoke to her mother. What followed was a heated argument between the two, which almost resulted in Tanya allegedly slapping the Heroine actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Equation With The Deols

This also resulted in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s equation with Bobby Deol getting reportedly soured. The report stated that Bobby was also replaced from Kareena’s 2007 cult romantic-comedy film Jab We Met. In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Kareena spoke about the same and said, “Actually, there was a problem with his (Bobby Deol) wife, Tanya. She didn’t behave properly with my mother. And I didn’t like that. I don’t deny a problem with Bobby’s wife. But I’m sure my problems with Bobby can be sorted out. There’s no negativity from my end.”

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu’s spat on the sets of Ajnabee, the former had allegedly called Basu ‘Kaali Beeli.’ It all started after Kareena’s designer, Vikram Phadnis, went to help Bipasha without the former’s consent. Bipasha had reportedly called Kareena’s behavior childish and vowed to never work with her again. Well, this fiasco will always make head turns in the future of the grapevine.

