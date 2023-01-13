Imran Khan who came to Bollywood to rule over our hearts, took it by storm, and left without a word, is still someone whom we would love to see on the screens again. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Stories, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and many more such movies were done by him and well, oh well, he had become a romantic sensation in Bollywood. However, it seems like the actor faced quite a struggle to balance his stardom and personal life. Scroll below to find out through this throwback interview.

For those who doesn’t know, Imran is Aamir Khan‘s nephew but he didn’t receive all those achievements because of that. It was his hard work, passion and dedication which had pushed him to become what he had become within a short span of his career. However, he disappeared from the screens all of a sudden, and since then, his fans have been waiting for his comeback.

In a throwback interview with NDTV, Imran Khan had opened up about what he used to think of as a struggle – balancing stardom and personal life. He had said, “Mere liye mushkil ye rehte hai ki meri jo public persona hai, usse jo stardom ki image aati hai, usse thoda waqt nikal kar, I need a life of my own. Sabse pehle main ek aadmi hoon, ek insaan hoon, meri ek biwi hai, ek beti hai, meri maa, mere dost hain. Aur ye jo personal side hai, jo personal life hai, ye mere liye sabse important hai.”

Going further in the same conversation, Imran Khan shared that he used to miss that peronal space of his. He had revealed, “That is who I am. Main actor 5-6 saal se hoon, 32 saal se main insaan hoon. That is a struggle ki aap inn dono ko balance kaise karein. Wo miss karta hoon main, meri personal space. It becomes difficult.”

Well, after Imran Khan quitted acting, he had directed a film, but when it tanked at the box office, he went full incognito mode and still hasn’t made any announcement on coming back to doing movies. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

