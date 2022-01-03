Hrithik Roshan has always been one of the most popular actors of Bollywood, not just for his super hit films but also for his well-maintained physique and dancing skills. His statue at Madame Tussauds London is a major attraction for Bollywood buffs and Indian tourists. Did you know that the actor was even mentioned in the top 10 most-kissed wax statues of the London outlet?

For the unversed, Hrithik has lately been gearing up for a bunch of releases scheduled for the year 2022. He will be seen playing the lead role in Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. He has also been roped in to play a key role in the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake which also features Saif Ali Khan in an important role.

In the year 2013, a DNA report mentioned that Hrithik Roshan was one of the top ten most-kissed wax statues of Madame Tussauds London within just one year of its debut. A source close to the publication mentioned that the actor had beaten several well-known Hollywood stars to grab a place in the list. Around 80 per cent of these people were women and children while the rest were men from different age groups.

A source close to DNA told them in 2013 that Hrithik Roshan had even surpassed Shah Rukh Khan, who was present in the list, in the previous year. They said, “Madame Tussauds releases a list every year about the top 10 most kissed statues in their museum. Last year, SRK’s statue was among the top 10. This year though the official press release has yet to come. Their survey shows that Hrithik is among the top 10 most kissed statues.”

They further explained how his s*x appeal was a total winner. “The girls and kids just love him and his popularity has been growing globally thanks to his reality show and also the fact that kids love him as Krrish and girls for his s*x appeal. I think it is for the first time that a statue in its first year has been among the top 10 most kissed waxworks”, the source said.

