Govinda is one of the most famous actors of the Indian cinema, and widely considered to be among the greatest names of the comedy genre. Besides his extensive work in humor, Govinda was also known for his iconic dialogue delivery, and the ability to pull off the best expressions a human can. While fans have always loved the personality of Govinda, makers were not very fond of his one habit during shooting.

The actor has been infamous for his habit of coming late to the shooting of the movies. Many industry insiders believe that this habit contributed to his career struggles in the 2000s. However, the actor has now opened up about the real reasons behind his delays, attributing them to a practice he learned from legendary actor Dilip Kumar. According to Govinda, he never believed in simply showing up on set, he first had to ensure that his “tuning” was right.

Govinda had signed up for about 40 films at the same time, causing multiple delays

In a conversation with Mukesh Khanna on Bheeshm International, Govinda clarified the rumors around him turning late to the sets. He explained that he considered himself a disciple of Dilip Kumar and followed a similar approach to his work. He compared his process to classical musicians, who spend time tuning their instruments before performing. “Jab tak mere sur-taal sahi na ho jaye, main set par pahuchta hi nahi tha. Aaj tak dhokha hi nahi dia maine,” (Till I didn’t tune myself well, I didn’t reach the set. I’ve never betrayed that till date) Govinda emphasized, rejecting the notion that he was deliberately late.

Additionally, Govinda revealed that during his peak, he was juggling nearly 40 films at once. Running from one set to another made it nearly impossible to maintain punctuality in a conventional sense. He credited Dilip Kumar for guiding him through this overwhelming phase, even advising him to drop 25 films for the sake of his health.

While financiers warned him against taking such a drastic step, Govinda considered Dilip Kumar’s advice to be in his best interest. The veteran actor was one of the few people genuinely concerned about his well-being, recognizing the toll of excessive work on his health.

Despite the criticism, Govinda defended his actions, stating that his late arrivals were not out of disrespect but a consequence of managing an immense workload. While this perspective may not entirely excuse his reputation for tardiness, it offers insight into the pressures he faced during his career’s peak.

