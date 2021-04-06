Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Their love story is pretty unique and the ‘King Of Romance’ has often revealed how he chased the queen of his heart initially before tying the knot in 1991. But once Gauri spoke about infidelity and opened how she would react if SRK falls in love with someone else. Read to know the scoop below.

Once Gauri appeared on his dear friend, Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and revealed how she would react if SRK ever cheats on her.

Karan asked Gauri Khan if she has had any insecure moments in context to her husband Shah Rukh Khan’s female popularity and that he’s always surrounded by beautiful women. Reacting to the question, the designer revealed that she gets really irritated when someone asks her these kinds of questions.

But because it was Karan Johar, Gauri decided to answer it anyway and set the record straight for once and for all.

“I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together and if he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And, I hope he is handsome. It’s true! This is what I pray to God and I mean it. I feel if he has to be with somebody else, if he chooses to be with somebody else, I would not want to be with him. I would say, ok, great! Let me move on with somebody,” Gauri Khan said.

Well, Gauri Khan has been Shah Rukh Khan’s pillar of strength through thick and thin.

