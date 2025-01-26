Emiway Bantai is one of the most celebrated hip-hop artists in India. He catapulted to fame with his chartbusters like ‘Asli Hip Hop,’ ‘Machayenge’ and ‘Aur Bantai.’ However, did you know that his passion for rapping came from legends like Eminem and Lil Wayne? Here’s exploring the rapper’s passion for rap, net worth, and love life.

Emiway Bantai’s Passion For Rap Came On The Tenth Grade

In a throwback interview with The Teenager Today, Emiway Bantai revealed that he had first listened to his batchmates singing a song by the legendary rapper Eminem when he was in tenth grade. The song in question was ‘Not Afraid,’ and Emiway did not have any idea who the artist was, but he inevitably got hooked on the track. He looked up to the singer and learned more about rap music, which ignited his passion for the genre.

Soon, he was able to rap Eminem’s ‘Not Afraid’ flawlessly and considered the legendary rapper as his idol from then. His interest in rap music only started increasing, after which he lost interest in his studies and also failed his 12th standard boards. While this put him in depression for some time, he found his calling in rap completely and decided to pursue the same as a full-fledged career.

Emiway Bantai’s Passion For Rap And Net Worth

Emiway Bantai adopted this name as a tribute to his two idols – Eminem and Lil Wayne. His friends were immensely impressed by his rapping skills and encouraged him to write and release his own songs. He released his first English rap, ‘Glint Lock’ in 2013. However, it was his first single ‘Aur Bantai’ in 2014 that catapulted him into the main league.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Bantai, who released other chartbusters like ‘Asli Hip Hop’, ‘Machayenge’, ‘Beta Karta Rap’ ‘GRIND’ and ‘KOTS.’ He also became the only artist to win the Best Hip Hop Artist People’s Choice Awards at the Radio City Freedom Awards between 2017 to 2019. According to Bollywood Shaadi, his net worth is around 60 crores. Emiway Bantai’s net worth constitutes his income from his music, concerts, brand endorsements, and YouTube.

Emiway Bantai Tied The Knot With Swalina

Emiway was recently in the news for tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Swalina. The couple entered marital bliss on January 23, 2025. Reportedly, she was a great support system for Bantai during his initial days in the industry.

