A lot of celebs are sharing throwback posts on social media amid lockdown. Even Aparshakti Khurana is making sure he shares memories of life without any pandemic and lockdown. When it comes to sharing throwback, the Stree actor indeed has a good one this time.

It would be impossible to find a Punjabi sitting idle if there’s a dhol on the dance floor, and actor Aparshakti Khurana is no exception to that rule! On Monday, the actor took to Instagram and posted a throwback video that shows him grooving to Punjabi beats as he sits on a dhol.

“Dhol always lifts me up. Quite literally,” he wrote. This video will surely cheer you and the actor’s energy is unbelievable in it.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: ” A true Punjabi.” Another one responded: “So much energy.” On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will be seen opposite Pranutan in “Helmet”. Also, he is currently exploring his singing skills. During the lockdown, he came up with a song, titled “Teri Yaari”.

