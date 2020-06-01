Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Enjoy Cycling Near Panvel Farmhouse Amid Lockdown, See PICS

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Salman Khan is currently self-quarantined at his lavish Panvel farmhouse where he has the company of Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others. Recently, Salman Khan was spotted cycling around the town with his Kick co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan is well-known for taking out his bicycle and riding on the streets of Mumbai. And now some pictures of him and Jacqueline Fernandez doing so in Panvel have also surfaced on social media. Khan was spotted cycling in T-shirt and shorts by the locals.

Salman Khan has been making the most of his free time doing a lot of things while in lockdown. The ‘Dabangg’ star has been treating his fans throughout the lockdown by being super active on Instagram. The actor has released three songs – Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina and Bhai Bhai. All three songs were completely shot at his Panvel farmhouse.

Recently, Salman Khan was appreciated by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for donating 1 lakh sanitizers to Mumbai Police. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked him on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus”. To which Salman replied – “Thank u @CMOMaharashtra @Iamrahulkanal @MumbaiPolice #IndiaFightsCorona”.

On the film front, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was set for an Eid 2020 release but the pandemic pushed things ahead. The actor also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!