We woke up to the shocking news of Wajid Khan passing away. The musician along with brother Sajid had been a reputed name in Bollywood. While many suggest that he had issues in his kidney, reports also suggest that he had contracted coronavirus. Now, pictures from his funeral are surfacing online and leaving us heart-broken.

For the unversed, Sajid-Wajid Khan had created a lot of songs for superstar Salman Khan. The recent one being Bhai Bhai and Mat Karona. There had been no news of the late composer being hospitalized. Until yesterday, night when news of his passing away broke out. A certain video from a hospital of Sajid singing Hud Hud Dabangg is also going viral.

The singer’s last rites are currently taking place in Mumbai. Most family members and friends couldn’t be a part owing to the on-going pandemic. However, actor Aditya Pancholi along with Salman Khan’s bestfriend Nadeem were spotted at the funeral.

Brother Sajid Khan was also seen, who as expected, looked completely devastated.

Check out pictures from the funeral below:



Meanwhile, Salman Khan a while back took to Twitter to play tribute to his dear friend Wajid Khan.

“Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace..,” wrote the Dabangg actor.

Apart from that, several stars including Katrina Kaif, Armaan Malik, Meera Chopra, Salim Mernchant, Varun Dhawan amongst others paid their tributes.

“Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Folded hands Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” wrote Salim Merchant.

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Awful to learn of the sad demise of Wajid sir of #SajidWajid Crying faceCrying faceCrying face Deepest condolences to the family.”

