After painting the town red with their love affair and adorable chemistry, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now all set to embrace parenthood. This morning, the actress took to her official social media handle and shared the good news with fans. In the photo, the mom-to-be was seen lying on the bed while RK is seen sitting beside her. The duo has their eyes hooked on the monitor as it flashed pictures of their ultrasonography.

The Kapoor and Bhatt parivaars are elated and over the moon as they are all set to welcome Junior Kapoor. But much before the couple got married and decided to take the big step, Alia Bhatt had once opened up about her preference and the number of kids she wants.

During her one of the interviews, Alia Bhatt revealed being attracted to baby names. The actress was just 25 at that point of the time. Alia has been quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. To keep her fans updated about her life and lifestyle, the actress launched her YouTube channel.

In 2018, the same year she made her relationship official with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in her interview with Filmfare had stated that baby names seem attractive to her. She told the portal, “I’ve not had the life of an average 20-year-old. By average, I mean any other 20-year-old. Maybe, another 20-year-old would have had a life way tougher than mine. So, I will not understand their point of you and they may not understand mine. Everyone’s story is different based on the life they’ve lived. Also, I don’t know if it’s just because I’ve turned 25, but of late, I’ve started thinking of baby names. I’m a baby myself but for some reason, baby names seem attractive to me.”

However, a year later, Alia Bhatt in one of her YouTube also revealed how many children she wants to have. She was heard saying in the clip that she wants “two boys.” How cute!

Well, will it be a boy or a girl, there’s a long journey for the parents-to-be to cover!

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have an interesting lineup of projects. The couple will together be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is up for September release. That apart Alia has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on her plate. On the other hand, RK has Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next and Animal in the pipeline.

