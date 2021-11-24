Akshay Kumar has become one of Bollywood’s most talented and hardworking actors ever known. So many of his fans are crazily waiting to meet the actor once in their lifetime. However, did you know that there was a time when Twinkle Khanna’s father Rajesh Khanna did not wish to meet Khiladi Kumar?!

Check out the reason below why the legendary actor did not want to meet Bollywood’s Khiladi.

So it’s said that Rajesh Khanna was planning to make a movie titled ‘Jai Shiv Shankar’ in the year 1990. Rajesh had already signed Dimple Kapadia and Jeetendra for the film, but he also needed a new face to tag along with the team. As soon as Akshay Kumar heard about the news, he rushed to the audition which was taken by Rajesh Khanna himself.

Akshay Kumar was kept in line for at least 3-4 hours with other new faces for not only the audition but also to meet the veteran actor. But things did not turn out well for him, as he was asked to leave because Rajesh could not meet him. The reason was that he was busy at that time.

However, everything did not go in vain for Akshay as he still got to meet Dimple Kapadia who gave him a word of advice and encouragement. Eventually, the role in Jai Shiv Shankar was bagged by Chunky Panday.

Akshay’s first appearance in Bollywood as a lead actor was in Saugandh back in 1991.

Well, not only did Akshay’s hard bring him huge success and fame but the actor ended up marrying Rajesh Khanna’s daughter and Bollywood fame Twinkle Khanna itself!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married in 2001. The couple is blessed with two children; a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

