We have often seen Bollywood actors subjected to criticism and harsh media question in public. While many have often lost their cool, others have handled it with utmost grace. Earlier we brought you Shah Rukh Khan’s old video giving it back to a journalist who asked some unruly questions on National TV. Well, another celebrity who has handled some controversial questions is Aishwarya Rai.

In 2004, Aish sat down for an interview with Chetan Sharma a clip of which has resurfaced on the Reddit. The short video opens with the journalist asking the actress about her not striking the right cord with Khan-daans. Scroll down for details.

When a journalist asked, “There is also, you can call it an accusation, or this kind of feeling that seems to be that you have just not been able to strike the right chord with the Khan-daans, the Aamirs, the Salmans, the Shah Rukhs, and perhaps that’s not held you in good stead, she shut him down calling it a drama. Looking irked by the questions, Aishwarya Rai hit back at him and said, “You guys enjoy this drama so you can keep this going, it keeps you all entertained.”

The journalist prods further and asks Aishwarya Rai about being replaced in films like Mangal Pandey. After clearing the same, she was later asked about her ‘latest sunshine’ her pooch. Aish once again took the question with dignity and told him, “Why don’t you just wait for an autobiography?” Reports were abuzz that the dog was gifted to Aishwarya Rai by Vivek Oberoi.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, a user commented on the same saying, “Why don’t you wait for an autobiography”. I miss this Aishwarya. She was so good in her earlier interviews and then everything changed, she became so guarded.” While another said, “Unmatched grace and a spine of steel.” Check out the video:

A third user wrote, “usey kahan khabar thi, ki ye uska akhri interview hoga… Savdhan rahein satark rahein…”

While fourth one hailed, “Award for self control (not giving a slap) goes to aishwarya rai…(Award shows please dont take ideas from here though)”

A fifth one said, “I have slapped him in my head each time he opened his mouth. What a f***ing moron!”

“What grace, what courage and what confidence. I am floored. Aishwarya can walk over me and I won’t complain. I love how she handled all the negativity and misogyny and patriarchy while still standing at the very top,” read another comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai’s grace for handling such questions? Do let us know.

