WHAT? Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahamstra Not ‘Just For The Sake’

After all the flooding of speculations of Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra one seems the most interesting. Yes, this isn’t his fully-fledged movie but still, his presence means there will be something special for him in the narrative.

All these speculations will come at a cost because people would stop believing even if something, in reality, is happening. It all started from Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 to doing Satte Pe Satta and now a film with Rajkumar Hirani – the rumours have got out of hand.

The news is Shah Rukh Khan has been approached by Karan Johar for this special appearance in the film. It’s not a ‘just-for-the-sake’ it cameo and has an important relationship with the narrative of the film. It’s been sold as a superhero film and would be interesting to see where Shah will fit in this puzzle.

Earlier Alia had said that the movie will take India’s cinematic standards to another level. “We all are very excited for the film…I think ‘Brahmastra’ is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited for the next year,” Alia told the media. The cast of “Brahmastra” including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia and producer Karan Johar keeps posting pictures of the film’s shooting in progress on the social media, but the actress said: “Hopefully, none of them are from the film.”

Brahmastra is a fantasy film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film was scheduled to release on August 15, 2019, but was postponed to Summer 2020.

